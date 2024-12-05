No political favoritism in granting new investment opportunities - President to BOI officials

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that with the political stability that has prevailed in the country today, an environment suitable for investment has been created.

He further emphasized that there will be no political influence in granting new investment opportunities, such as those based on political affiliations. The President assured that the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI) would be granted full autonomy to attract clean investments that are beneficial to the country.

The President made these remarks during a discussion held with senior officials of the BOI at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today (05), according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

President Dissanayake emphasized the importance of achieving both political and financial stability in the country. He stated that the Board of Investment bears a significant responsibility in this regard.

The President further stressed that the BOI must remain committed to fulfilling its assigned duties effectively. He assured that the BOI would be granted full independence to attract investors who can bring meaningful benefits to the nation, the statement said.

Additionally, the President announced that the upcoming budget would prioritize provisions to enhance the BOI’s efficiency. Plans are also underway to establish five new investment zones across the country next year, it added.

The Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Chairman of the Board of Investment (BOI) of Sri Lanka Arjuna Herath, Director General Renuka M. Weerakone, and a group of officials also attended the meeting.

--PMD--