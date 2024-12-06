Digital economy to generate USD 15 billion revenue in five years  President

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized the need for the support of all professionals to digitize the country and actively participate in the process, at a time when the expectations of the political establishment and digital technologists are aligned.

He further assured that he would firmly stand by this vision at any time, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The President shared these remarks while addressing officials of the Ministry of Digital Economic Affairs after assuming duties as the Minister of Digital Economic Affairs yesterday (05).

Highlighting the benefits of digitalization, the President stated that it has the potential to enhance the efficiency of economic activities and elevate the country’s economy to greater heights.

The President highlighted that the government’s primary objectives are poverty eradication, transforming social attitudes, and advancing digitalization, the statement said.

The President emphasized that a country’s development cannot be achieved solely by constructing buildings. Reflecting on the past, he recalled the existence of a dedicated construction ministry two decades ago and noted that currently, construction activities are being undertaken by every ministry.

He revealed that during discussions with the Ministry of Education authorities and university chancellors last year, no attention was given to education reforms, with the focus remaining solely on building construction.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake also highlighted that despite the Ministry of Labor possessing two large buildings, there has been no reduction in public queues, stressing that digitalization is essential to address such issues effectively, the PMD said.

The Ministry has outlined a plan to generate an income of USD 15 billion within the next five years through the digital economy.

Efforts will also be directed towards increasing the digital workforce to 200,000 and digitizing the entire country within the same timeframe, it added.

Engineer Eranga Weeraratne assumed duties as the Deputy Minister of Digital Economy during this occasion.

The event was attended by Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Acting Secretary to the Ministry of Digital Economy Waruna Sri Dhanapala, Senior Advisor to the President on Digital Affairs Hans Wijayasuriya, who is also the Chairman of ICTA, along with a group of officials.

--PMD—