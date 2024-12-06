2024 General Election: Deadline to submit expense reports ends today

The Election Commission has announced that the deadline for submitting expense reports related to the 2024 Parliamentary Election will end at midnight today (06).

The Chairman of the Election Commission, R.M.A.L. Rathnayake, stated that only 1,985 out of 8,361 candidates who contested the election have submitted their reports so far.

He further emphasized that legal action will be initiated against the candidates who fail to submit the required reports within the stipulated timeframe.

Additionally, the Chairman noted that preparations are underway to hold the local government elections at the earliest possible date.