2024 General Election: Deadline to submit expense reports ends today

2024 General Election: Deadline to submit expense reports ends today

December 6, 2024   09:00 am

The Election Commission has announced that the deadline for submitting expense reports related to the 2024 Parliamentary Election will end at midnight today (06).

The Chairman of the Election Commission, R.M.A.L. Rathnayake, stated that only 1,985 out of 8,361 candidates who contested the election have submitted their reports so far.

He further emphasized that legal action will be initiated against the candidates who fail to submit the required reports within the stipulated timeframe.

Additionally, the Chairman noted that preparations are underway to hold the local government elections at the earliest possible date.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President AKD addresses several concerns during discussion with media heads

President AKD addresses several concerns during discussion with media heads

President AKD addresses several concerns during discussion with media heads

US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu visits Sri Lanka (English)

US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu visits Sri Lanka (English)

President meets ITAK parliamentary group; Discuss power devolution and missing persons (English)

President meets ITAK parliamentary group; Discuss power devolution and missing persons (English)

No political favoritism in granting new investment opportunities - President to BOI officials (English)

No political favoritism in granting new investment opportunities - President to BOI officials (English)

Govt. allocates nearly Rs. 1,402 billion through Vote on Account (English)

Govt. allocates nearly Rs. 1,402 billion through Vote on Account (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka invites UAE to be strong development partner  Minister Sunil Handunnetti (English)

Sri Lanka invites UAE to be strong development partner  Minister Sunil Handunnetti (English)