Sri Lanka to develop new nation branding tourism strategy

Sri Lanka to develop new nation branding tourism strategy

December 6, 2024   10:26 am

Sri Lankan authorities are bringing together all stakeholders in tourism at a conference in January to finalise a nation branding strategy to propel the industry which is enjoying a period of growth, officials said.

The campaign tagline ‘You will come back for more’ devised some time back, will be discontinued and instead a nation branding strategy developed, Sri Lanka Tourism chairman Buddhika Hewawasam told TTG Asia this week. Hewawasam took over as chairman of the NTO a few weeks after a new government was installed in power following parliamentary elections on November 14.

“With input from the industry at this meeting in January, we want to develop one national brand (while) also piggybacking on the success and the popularity of Ceylon tea and Sri Lanka in the cricket field,” he said. In the future, tourism in Sri Lanka will focus on promoting cricket and its tea, two things which Sri Lanka is famous for.

The tagline ‘You will come back for more’ was developed in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic crisis in 2022, both of which affected tourism. Hewawasam noted: “This tagline was created to woo back tourists and is not relevant today as Sri Lanka has won a lot of recognition in recent times internationally. We need to look afresh and come up with a strategy that attracts all markets.”

Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka surged to 1.8 million from January to November 2024, up from 1.3 million last year. With a target of over two million visitors, the country’s top source markets include India, Russia, the UK, Germany, and China.

He added that a PR company will be appointed in January to launch the promotion campaign.

The ‘You will come back for more’ tagline was developed in 2022 but only launched earlier this year after delays in approval. It was introduced as part of a single campaign, rather than a nation branding effort.


Source:  TTG Asia

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President AKD addresses several concerns during discussion with media heads

President AKD addresses several concerns during discussion with media heads

President AKD addresses several concerns during discussion with media heads

US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu visits Sri Lanka (English)

US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu visits Sri Lanka (English)

President meets ITAK parliamentary group; Discuss power devolution and missing persons (English)

President meets ITAK parliamentary group; Discuss power devolution and missing persons (English)

No political favoritism in granting new investment opportunities - President to BOI officials (English)

No political favoritism in granting new investment opportunities - President to BOI officials (English)

Govt. allocates nearly Rs. 1,402 billion through Vote on Account (English)

Govt. allocates nearly Rs. 1,402 billion through Vote on Account (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka invites UAE to be strong development partner  Minister Sunil Handunnetti (English)

Sri Lanka invites UAE to be strong development partner  Minister Sunil Handunnetti (English)