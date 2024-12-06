COPA chairmanship to be given to opposition, COPE chair from ruling party

December 6, 2024   11:13 am

Leader of the House, Minister Bimal Rathnayake, announced today (6) that the position of Chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) will be granted to the opposition. 

He made this statement in response to a query in Parliament regarding the Parliamentary Affairs Committee or the Party Leaders’ meeting.  

Minister Rathnayake said, “We have decided to give the position of Chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) to the opposition. It is not something you requested. Also, the number of members of the Public Accounts Committee has been increased beyond the standing orders.”

The Minister further clarified that the ruling party will take the chairmanship of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE), as it is necessary to examine the affairs of the previous government. 

“We do not want a minister from the former government to come and become the chairman of the COPE. That is not ethical,” he added.

Meanwhile, regarding the Sectoral Oversight Committee (SOC), Minister Rathnayake stated that a deadline has been set until January 31 for its appointment. He added that a decision on the Committee on Public Finance (COPF) will be made later this evening.  

The Minister also highlighted the need to appoint 24 Ministerial Consultative Committees, including those for the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, and Ministry of Digital Economy.

