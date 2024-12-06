14-year-old girl found murdered and dumped in toilet pit

The remains of a 14-year-old girl who had been murdered and her body dumped in a toilet pit under construction in the Akarawita area of Gampaha has been discovered.

The investigation commenced following a complaint filed by the girl’s mother with the Gampaha Police on the night of December 5, reporting that her daughter had been missing since December 2, according to Police.

The mother has expressed suspicion that her second husband may be responsible for the murder. Based on information uncovered in the investigation, the second husband was arrested on suspicion.

Following the interrogation of the suspect, it was revealed that he had murdered the girl and disposed of her body in the toilet pit behind the house, which was under construction, by covering it with a concrete slab.

Police have secured the crime scene, and a magisterial inquiry will be conducted by the Gampaha Magistrate.

Gampaha Police are conducting their investigation into the incident.