14-year-old girl found murdered and dumped in toilet pit

14-year-old girl found murdered and dumped in toilet pit

December 6, 2024   12:35 pm

The remains of a 14-year-old girl who had been murdered and her body dumped in a toilet pit under construction in the Akarawita area of Gampaha has been discovered.

The investigation commenced following a complaint filed by the girl’s mother with the Gampaha Police on the night of December 5, reporting that her daughter had been missing since December 2, according to Police.

The mother has expressed suspicion that her second husband may be responsible for the murder. Based on information uncovered in the investigation, the second husband was arrested on suspicion. 

Following the interrogation of the suspect, it was revealed that he had murdered the girl and disposed of her body in the toilet pit behind the house, which was under construction, by covering it with a concrete slab.

Police have secured the crime scene, and a magisterial inquiry will be conducted by the Gampaha Magistrate. 

Gampaha Police are conducting their investigation into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President AKD addresses several concerns during discussion with media heads

President AKD addresses several concerns during discussion with media heads

US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu visits Sri Lanka (English)

US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu visits Sri Lanka (English)

President meets ITAK parliamentary group; Discuss power devolution and missing persons (English)

President meets ITAK parliamentary group; Discuss power devolution and missing persons (English)

No political favoritism in granting new investment opportunities - President to BOI officials (English)

No political favoritism in granting new investment opportunities - President to BOI officials (English)

Govt. allocates nearly Rs. 1,402 billion through Vote on Account (English)

Govt. allocates nearly Rs. 1,402 billion through Vote on Account (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm