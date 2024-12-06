US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu calls on Sri Lankas foreign minister

December 6, 2024   01:27 pm

A U.S. delegation led by Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA), Donald Lu, met with Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister, Vijitha Herath today (06). 

The delegation included representatives of key agencies such as the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the U.S. Department of Treasury, which have played integral roles in Sri Lanka’s economic recovery.

“We congratulated Sri Lanka’s new administration and discussed shared priorities, and explored ways we can work together through tailored programs, capacity-building, and technical assistance to support Sri Lanka’s economic and governance reforms to benefit the Sri Lankan people,” U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung said in a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

The delegation also included the USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator Anjali Kaur and Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US Department of the Treasury, Robert Kaproth.

US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday (06) on an official visit while his engagements are expected to advance U.S.-Sri Lankan joint efforts to promote sustainable economic growth, combat corruption, and strengthen people-to-people ties.

