Shammi Silva assumes Presidency of Asian Cricket Council

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) today announced that Mr. Shammi Silva, President of Sri Lanka Cricket, has officially assumed the Presidency of the ACC.

Mr. Silva brings extensive expertise to the role, having served as the Chairman of the ACC Finance & Marketing Committee for several years, the statement said.

As he takes the helm, Mr Silva expressed his gratitude and shared that: “It is a great honour to lead the Asian Cricket Council. Cricket is the heartbeat of Asia, and I look forward to working closely with all member nations to elevate the game, provide opportunities for emerging talent, and strengthen the bonds that unite us through this beautiful sport.”

On behalf of the ACC, Mr. Silva also extended heartfelt gratitude to the outgoing President, Mr. Jay Shah, for his exemplary leadership and significant contributions during his tenure.

Under Mr Shah’s stewardship, the ACC achieved remarkable milestones, including the successfully achieving highest value for its commercial rights of ACC Asia Cup tournaments for 2024–31, the introduction of a new pathway events structure, and the continued development and growth of cricket across its member nations, the ACC said.

Mr Silva assumes the presidency at a pivotal time for Asian cricket. He is expected to prioritize grassroots development and support emerging cricketing nations to excel on the global stage.

The ACC congratulated Mr. Shammi Silva on his appointment and said it looks forward to advancing the council’s objective