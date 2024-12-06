Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 18 mln found adrift off Delft

The Sri Lanka Navy has seized approximately 45.5 kg of Kerala cannabis found adrift in the waters during a special operation conducted in the sea area near Delft Island, Jaffna.

The operation was carried out by SLNS Wasabha of the Northern Naval Command, deploying an Inshore Patrol Craft, last night (05).

During the operation, naval personnel discovered two suspicious polythene sacks drifting in the Delft sea area. Upon inspection, the sacks were found to contain approximately 45.5 kg of Kerala cannabis packed into 20 parcels, the Navy said.

It is suspected that smugglers may have abandoned the consignment of Kerala cannabis due to the Navy’s persistent operations, which likely hindered their efforts to bring the contraband ashore, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

The gross street value of the seized Kerala cannabis is estimated to be over Rs. 18 million.

The haul of Kerala cannabis is currently in the custody of the Navy and will be handed over to the relevant authorities for legal proceedings, the Navy said.