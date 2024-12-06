Vote on Account passed in Parliament without a vote

December 6, 2024   05:55 pm

The Resolution on the Vote on Account for the first four months of 2025 was passed in Parliament today (6) without a vote.

The Resolution on the Vote on Account, which facilitates the uninterrupted continuation of government operations and debt servicing for the first quarter of 2025, were presented to Parliament on 03 December.

The debate on the Resolution on the Vote on Account was held in Parliament on the 05 and 06 December from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 

Following the conclusion of today’s debate, the Vote on Account was passed without a vote.

