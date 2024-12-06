CEB submits proposal to PUCSL to continue with existing tariffs

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has submitted its electricity tariff revision proposal to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

In its proposal, the CEB has stated that the existing tariffs will continue further for the next six months.

Previously, it was proposed under the former government that electricity tariffs be revised four times annually. However, in 2023, tariff revisions were carried out three times, while two revisions were made this year. The current government has limited tariff revisions to twice a year.

The proposal submitted today was expected to revise electricity tariffs for the first half of 2025, with implementation anticipated from the third week of January next year.

Meanwhile, a tariff revision proposal set to take effect this December was submitted to the PUCSL in the month of October. This proposal included a reduction of approximately 6% in electricity tariffs. However, the PUCSL identified three major errors in the proposal and requested corrections with further tariff reductions.

Initially, the CEB sought two weeks to address these issues, with the deadline extended to November 8. Upon further requests for extensions, the PUCSL granted additional time until November 22 and later extended the deadline to today.

The PUCSL had warned the CEB in writing that if the proposal was not submitted today, the Commission would proceed with the tariff revision independently.

Read the full proposal document below…

CEB to PUCSL First Electricity Tariff Revision 2025 by Adaderana Online on Scribd