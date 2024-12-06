US Assistant Secretary of State calls on PM Harini Amarasuriya

US Assistant Secretary of State calls on PM Harini Amarasuriya

December 6, 2024   08:40 pm

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Mr. Donald Lu, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at the Parliament of Sri Lanka. 

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral relations, addressing Sri Lanka’s economic challenges, and exploring opportunities for educational and governance collaboration, the Prime Minister’s Media Division stated.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya emphasized the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability, highlighting the importance of aligning the education system with economic needs to foster a skilled workforce. 

Discussions also addressed Sri Lanka’s IMF program and the role of international partnerships in stabilizing the economy, it added.

The U.S. delegation included Ms. Anjali Kaur, USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator for Asia, Mr. Robert Kaproth, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia and the Pacific at the U.S. Department of Treasury, and H.E. Ms. Julie Chung, U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan representatives included Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Ms. S. Vijitha Basnayake, and Ms. Shobini Gunasekara. 

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to mutual goals in education, gender equality, and economic equity, the statement said.

