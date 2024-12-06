MP Dilith Jayaweera advocates for govt accountability

‘Sarvajana Balaya’ Member of Parliament, Dilith Jayaweera emphasized the party’s commitment to guiding the government on the right path over the next five years.

Delivering his first parliamentary speech today (06), Jayaweera attributed the election results to widespread public frustration, the absence of viable alternatives, and growing disillusionment with political deceit.

“The political culture, coupled with the allegations of corruption surrounding it and the false images it perpetuates, has disheartened patriotic Sri Lankans who have historically supported the leftist political camp. The votes we received reflect that disappointment. Therefore, do not assume for a moment that we failed to engage with your manifesto, skipped your five lectures, or misunderstood your politics,” he said.

He further said that he suggested that the election results reflected the opposition’s lack of effectiveness and expressed a willingness to offer sincere support, emphasizing a spirit of unity and collaboration.

“We want to see this government move on the right path for the next five years. That is what we are committed to. Therefore, the way this weak opposition acted is one of the reasons why the people had no option to cast their vote.”

“They talked about the corruption taking place in this country’s politics. That is good. And they talked about the misdeeds that are happening. But even more than that, they said false things. They said false things about me as well. But you need to remember that this vote was cast based on a decision oscillating between those false facts and the true facts, and that was one of the reasons why the people made this decision,” he added.