Former airman arrested at BIA with Rs. 3m in smuggled cigarettes

Officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) have seized a large consignment of smuggled foreign cigarettes valued at around Rs. 3 million, and arrested a suspect at the BIA early this morning (07).

The suspect, a 37-year-old former Air Force airman from Pothanegama, Anuradhapura, had returned to Sri Lanka from Dubai on a FitsAir flight at 12:35 a.m. today.

He had reportedly traveled to Dubai on a tourist visa in search of employment but was unsuccessful.

Upon his arrival, Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) officers discovered a total of 100 cartons containing 20,000 sticks of foreign-manufactured cigarettes concealed in his two luggages.

The suspect was released on police bail and is scheduled to appear before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court on December 18 to face charges of illegal importation, smuggling, and possession of contraband cigarettes.