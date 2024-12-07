Former airman arrested at BIA with Rs. 3m in smuggled cigarettes

Former airman arrested at BIA with Rs. 3m in smuggled cigarettes

December 7, 2024   09:57 am

Officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) have seized a large consignment of smuggled foreign cigarettes valued at around Rs. 3 million, and arrested a suspect at the BIA early this morning (07).

The suspect, a 37-year-old former Air Force airman from Pothanegama, Anuradhapura, had returned to Sri Lanka from Dubai on a FitsAir flight at 12:35 a.m. today. 

He had reportedly traveled to Dubai on a tourist visa in search of employment but was unsuccessful.

Upon his arrival, Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) officers discovered a total of 100 cartons containing 20,000 sticks of foreign-manufactured cigarettes concealed in his two luggages.

The suspect was released on police bail and is scheduled to appear before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court on December 18 to face charges of illegal importation, smuggling, and possession of contraband cigarettes.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Digital economy to generate USD 15 billion revenue in five years  President (English)

Digital economy to generate USD 15 billion revenue in five years  President (English)

Digital economy to generate USD 15 billion revenue in five years  President (English)

US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu calls on Sri Lanka's foreign minister (English)

US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu calls on Sri Lanka's foreign minister (English)

Sri Lanka Customs confident of achieving tax revenue target (English)

Sri Lanka Customs confident of achieving tax revenue target (English)

2024 General Election: Deadline to submit expense reports ends today (English)

2024 General Election: Deadline to submit expense reports ends today (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President AKD addresses several concerns during discussion with media heads

President AKD addresses several concerns during discussion with media heads

US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu visits Sri Lanka (English)

US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu visits Sri Lanka (English)