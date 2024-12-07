Two killed in motorcycle accident in Dodangoda

December 7, 2024   11:31 am

Two people were reportedly killed in an accident when their motorcycle crashed into a tree in the Nehinna area on the Dodangoda, Getagahahena-Nehinna road last night (6).

The motorcycle, traveling from Getagahahena towards Nehinna, had veered off the road after the rider lost control and crashed into a tree, according to Dodangoda Police.

The motorcyclist and the pillion rider succumbed to their injuries upon admission at the Nagoda and Wilpatha Hospitals.

The deceased, aged 37 and 42, were residents of Nehinna and Neboda areas. Their bodies have been placed in the mortuaries of those hospitals.

Dodangoda Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

