CEB slammed over proposal not to revise electricity tariffs

December 7, 2024   02:09 pm

Numerous parties have voiced strong opposition to the Ceylon Electricity Board’s (CEB) recent proposal to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) to maintain the existing electricity tariffs without any revision for the next six months.  

Critics argue that authorities must justify why the public is not benefiting from the increased hydroelectric power generation, which has surged following heavy rainfall across the country.  

Earlier this year, electricity tariffs were reduced twice under the policy of revising rates quarterly—by 21.9% in March and 22.5% in July. Although another revision was due in October, it was postponed to December.  

The PUCSL recently rejected a CEB proposal to reduce rates by 6% to 11%, asserting that a more significant reduction was possible given current conditions. 

The CEB’s latest proposal suggests no reductions for the next six months, citing that any possible adjustment would be as minimal as 1.02%.  

This decision has sparked public discontent, especially since hydroelectricity production has risen to 56% as of yesterday, with reservoir levels replenished after the heavy rains.  

However, the PUCSL has announced that it will issue its decision regarding the CEB’s proposal by the third week of January.

