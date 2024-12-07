Teen drowns, 4 rescued as boat capsizes in Akkara Wissa Wewa

A small boat has reportedly capsized with five children on board in the Akkara Wissa Wewa at Sellakataragama.

According to the police, a 19-year-old boy was confirmed dead, while four others were rescued by villagers.

The accident, which took place at around 5:45 p.m., resulted in the death of a 19-year-old youth, Pramod, a resident of Sellakataragama.

It has been reported that all five individuals aboard the boat had recently completed their G.C.E. Advanced Level examination.

The body of the deceased has been placed in the Kataragama District Hospital.