President sets maximum retail and wholesale prices for rice
December 7, 2024 08:41 pm
Following a discussion with rice traders, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has directed new maximum retail and wholesale price limits for various rice types, as announced by the President’s Media Division (PMD).
Accordingly, the President has instructed rice millers to provide rice at following prices (per kg):
Nadu -
Wholesale Price - Rs. 225, Retail Price - Rs. 230
White Raw -
Wholesale Price - Rs. 215, Retail Price - Rs. 220
Imported Nadu -
Retail Price - Rs. 220
Samba -
Wholesale Price - Rs. 235, Retail Price - Rs. 240
Keeri Samba -
Wholesale Price - Rs. 255, Retail Price - Rs. 260