President sets maximum retail and wholesale prices for rice

Following a discussion with rice traders, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has directed new maximum retail and wholesale price limits for various rice types, as announced by the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Accordingly, the President has instructed rice millers to provide rice at following prices (per kg):

Nadu -

Wholesale Price - Rs. 225, Retail Price - Rs. 230

White Raw -

Wholesale Price - Rs. 215, Retail Price - Rs. 220

Imported Nadu -

Retail Price - Rs. 220

Samba -

Wholesale Price - Rs. 235, Retail Price - Rs. 240

Keeri Samba -

Wholesale Price - Rs. 255, Retail Price - Rs. 260