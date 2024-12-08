Rameswaram fishermen protest seeking fishers release from Sri Lankan custody

December 7, 2024   10:25 pm

Hundreds of fishermen went on a strike in Rameshwaram on Saturday condemning the arrests of 14 Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and the seizure of their boats. 

More than 500 boats have been docked at the Rameshwaram harbour. According to a Maalaimalar report, Mechanised Boats Fishermen’s Association held a meeting on Friday where they decided to go on strike and decided not to engage in fishing activities on December 7.

Recently, 14 Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy and sent to Vavuniya Prison.

The associations condemned the unfair activities of the Sri Lankan Navy and demanded the immediately release of the arrested fishermen.

 

Source: DT Next

--Agencies

US pledges support for Sri Lanka's reforms in governance, agriculture, economy and maritime security (English)

Trade unions criticize CEB's proposal not to revise electricity tariffs (English)

Easterly wave type disturbance to impact weather in Sri Lanka  Met. Department (English)

Govt aims to bring about new transformation in country, grounded in research, evidence, and data  PM (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Digital economy to generate USD 15 billion revenue in five years  President (English)

US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu calls on Sri Lanka's foreign minister (English)

