CAA to inspect rice mills in Polonnaruwa

December 8, 2024   09:35 am

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has announced that it will conduct special inspections at rice mills in the Polonnaruwa area today (08).

Accordingly, a spokesperson said that a report will be obtained regarding the daily rice production, current stock levels, and the quantity of rice released to the market.

The CAA also stated that, following the instructions of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, it will take measures to collect information from all rice mills in the future.

Meanwhile, following a discussion with rice traders yesterday (07), President Dissanayake has directed new maximum retail and wholesale price limits for various rice types.

The President also announced that starting today, the CAA officers will be assigned to closely monitor all rice mills and strictly enforce the law against owners who fail to comply with the fixed prices.

