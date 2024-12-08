PHIs launch island-wide inspections ahead of festive season

PHIs launch island-wide inspections ahead of festive season

December 8, 2024   10:22 am

The Public Health Inspectors’ Union (PHIU) says that a programme has been initiated to inspect food and beverages sold in areas with high public foot traffic, in preparation for the upcoming festive season.

The president of the association, Upul Rohana, stated that around 1,750 Public Health Inspectors have been deployed for this task.

The association also mentioned that the raw materials used in food production for the festive season will also be inspected.

In addition, he said that since December 01, PHIs have carried out more than 150 raids across the country.

