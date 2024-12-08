Sri Lanka failed to meet WHO food quality testing standards  Expert

Sri Lanka failed to meet WHO food quality testing standards  Expert

December 8, 2024   11:40 am

Sri Lanka has yet to conduct the necessary tests prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO) to ensure food quality, Bio-Medical Scientist Dr. Kamal Gammanpila says.

Addressing a recent press conference, he further highlighted the growing health crisis posed by the alarming rise in Thalassemia and kidney disease cases across the country.  

Dr. Gammanpila revealed findings from a recent survey conducted among 100 school students aged 15 to 17 in the Anuradhapura district, which uncovered a Thalassemia prevalence rate of 23.9%. 

Similarly, the Kurunegala district recorded a prevalence rate of 20.6%, he noted, adding that these figures underscore the urgent need for comprehensive measures to combat these public health issues.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

US pledges support for Sri Lanka's reforms in governance, agriculture, economy and maritime security (English)

US pledges support for Sri Lanka's reforms in governance, agriculture, economy and maritime security (English)

Trade unions criticize CEB's proposal not to revise electricity tariffs (English)

Trade unions criticize CEB's proposal not to revise electricity tariffs (English)

Easterly wave type disturbance to impact weather in Sri Lanka  Met. Department (English)

Easterly wave type disturbance to impact weather in Sri Lanka  Met. Department (English)

Govt aims to bring about new transformation in country, grounded in research, evidence, and data  PM (English)

Govt aims to bring about new transformation in country, grounded in research, evidence, and data  PM (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Digital economy to generate USD 15 billion revenue in five years  President (English)

Digital economy to generate USD 15 billion revenue in five years  President (English)