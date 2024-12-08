Sri Lanka failed to meet WHO food quality testing standards  Expert

Sri Lanka has yet to conduct the necessary tests prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO) to ensure food quality, Bio-Medical Scientist Dr. Kamal Gammanpila says.

Addressing a recent press conference, he further highlighted the growing health crisis posed by the alarming rise in Thalassemia and kidney disease cases across the country.

Dr. Gammanpila revealed findings from a recent survey conducted among 100 school students aged 15 to 17 in the Anuradhapura district, which uncovered a Thalassemia prevalence rate of 23.9%.

Similarly, the Kurunegala district recorded a prevalence rate of 20.6%, he noted, adding that these figures underscore the urgent need for comprehensive measures to combat these public health issues.