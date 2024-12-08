Japan provides aid worth Rs. 300M to Sri Lanka flood victims

The Japanese government has extended aid worth around Rs. 300 million to Sri Lanka to support people affected by the recent adverse weather conditions.

The emergency supplies, arranged through the Japanese Embassy in Sri Lanka and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), were delivered via a special cargo plane that arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) last night (07).

The supplies were handed over to local authorities for distribution by the Japanese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Isomata Akio.

The relief materials are scheduled to be handed over to the relevant District Secretaries for distribution to the people affected by the adverse weather conditions.

Additionally, the Indian government has also provided relief assistance to those affected by adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka’s Northern Province.

Distribution of the relevant materials were carried out yesterday (07), benefiting 2,100 families in Pesalai, Vellankulam, Thunukkai, and Manthai areas.