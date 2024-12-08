Japan provides aid worth Rs. 300M to Sri Lanka flood victims

Japan provides aid worth Rs. 300M to Sri Lanka flood victims

December 8, 2024   12:26 pm

The Japanese government has extended aid worth around Rs. 300 million to Sri Lanka to support people affected by the recent adverse weather conditions. 

The emergency supplies, arranged through the Japanese Embassy in Sri Lanka and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), were delivered via a special cargo plane that arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) last night (07).

The supplies were handed over to local authorities for distribution by the Japanese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Isomata Akio.

The relief materials are scheduled to be handed over to the relevant District Secretaries for distribution to the people affected by the adverse weather conditions. 

Additionally, the Indian government has also provided relief assistance to those affected by adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka’s Northern Province.

Distribution of the relevant materials were carried out yesterday (07), benefiting 2,100 families in Pesalai, Vellankulam, Thunukkai, and Manthai areas.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

US pledges support for Sri Lanka's reforms in governance, agriculture, economy and maritime security (English)

US pledges support for Sri Lanka's reforms in governance, agriculture, economy and maritime security (English)

Trade unions criticize CEB's proposal not to revise electricity tariffs (English)

Trade unions criticize CEB's proposal not to revise electricity tariffs (English)

Easterly wave type disturbance to impact weather in Sri Lanka  Met. Department (English)

Easterly wave type disturbance to impact weather in Sri Lanka  Met. Department (English)

Govt aims to bring about new transformation in country, grounded in research, evidence, and data  PM (English)

Govt aims to bring about new transformation in country, grounded in research, evidence, and data  PM (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Digital economy to generate USD 15 billion revenue in five years  President (English)

Digital economy to generate USD 15 billion revenue in five years  President (English)