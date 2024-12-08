Census 2024: Department urges public to cooperate with enumerators

The Department of Census and Statistics has assured the public that there is no cause for concern in providing information to enumerators conducting the ongoing Population and Housing Census 2024.

Director General of the department Anoja Seneviratne emphasized the importance of full public cooperation for the success of this national exercise.

Speaking to the media, Mrs. Seneviratne acknowledged reports of some households refusing to share information. She reassured citizens that the data collected would remain confidential and would not be used for personal decision-making and that instead, it will serve as a foundation for shaping national policies and plans for the next decade.

The census, which began its information collection phase on October 7, 2024, follows a preparatory labeling phase initiated in October 2023. Red labels were affixed to all buildings, identifying households for enumeration. Based on these labels, enumerators are now gathering detailed data about residents and their living conditions, according to the department.

“This census is being conducted under the authority of the Census Ordinance. We aim to complete the enumeration phase by December 23. The President has declared December 19 as the official census date through a gazette notification”, Mrs. Seneviratne added.

The Director General also reminded the public to contact the dedicated hotline, 1901, if an enumerator did not visit their houses.

Highlighting the significance of this effort, she stated, “The information gathered will play a vital role in planning the future of the country. The Department urges every household to participate actively and ensure accurate representation in the census.”