Naval and fishing communities warned of strong winds and rough seas

December 8, 2024   03:57 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas for multi-day boats in the Southeast Bay of Bengal deep sea areas.

The department said that the low-pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely move west-northwestwards during next 24 hours. 

It is likely to reach over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka – Tamil Nadu coasts around 11 December, it added.
 
Meanwhile, temporarily very strong winds of 60kmph accompanied with heavy rainfalls and very rough seas are likely over above sea areas, according to the Met. Department.

Thus, fishing and naval communities are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

