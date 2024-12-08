Four arrested over attempt to sell rare conch shells

Two individuals who were in the possession of 04 rare conch shells (Valampuri) intended for sale have been arrested in the Madampe and Wennappuwa areas.

The arrest has been made during a raid conducted by the officers of the Police Special Task Force (STF) Puttalam camp, the police said.

The suspects, aged 41 and 42, are residents of the Madampe and Wennappuwa areas, according to police.

It is reported that the suspects have been handed over to the Karuwalagaswewa Wildlife Office for further investigations.