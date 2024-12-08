Minister reveals reasoning behind combining Foreign Affairs and Tourism ministries

December 8, 2024   09:35 pm

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath says that for the first time, Sri Lanka has combined the subjects of foreign affairs and tourism under a single ministry, given the interconnected nature of these two fields.
 
The Foreign Minister expressed this while joining the International Bazaar and Cultural Extravaganza 2024, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Foreign Service Association and Good Market Sri Lanka which was held on Saturday (07) in Colombo.
 
Speaking at the same event, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya emphasized the importance of the country’s Apparel and Textile sector becoming globally competitive in a manner never before accomplished.
 
The event was graced by Prime Minister, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath.
 
This second edition of the annual event was inaugurated by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath in the presence of the Deputy Minister of Industries, Chathuranga Abeysinghe, and Ministry Secretary, Aruni Ranaraja.
 
Organized by the Ministry in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Foreign Service Association (SLFSA) and the Diplomatic Corps, the event presented an array of activities, including international cuisine and Craft Fair, Country Parade, cultural performances, singalong session, raffle draw, and a dedicated Kids’ Corner. The Minister, along with the Deputy Minister of Industries, senior officials, and SLFSA office bearers, visited each stall to engage the participants and attendees.
 
The evening segment was elevated by the presence of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, who graced the Fashion Show which highlighted sustainability and ethical fashion. Four Sri Lankan designers—Buddhi Batiks, Kelly Felder, Selyn, and Osu Wasthra—showcased their collections. Members of the Diplomatic Corps, including High Commissioners and Ambassadors, modeled sustainable and ethical designs, adding a unique charm to the event.
 
The Cultural Show further enriched the program, offering a vibrant celebration of global cultures. Traditional and modern music, dance, and performances from Asia, Africa, the Americas, Europe, and Australia provided a tapestry of cultural diversity.
 
The International Bazaar & Cultural Extravaganza 2024 was conducted with the dual objectives of promoting cultural exchange and raising funds for charity. It will remain a platform for foreign missions based in Colombo to showcase and share their rich heritage through music, art, fashion, and culinary delights while fostering community engagement.
 
All funds generated from the event is expected to be donated to the M. H. Omar Liver Care Facility at the Colombo North Centre for Liver Diseases, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
 

 

