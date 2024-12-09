Sri Lanka Navy marks 74 years of excellence with 2,138 promotions

The Sri Lanka Navy, renowned for its storied history as the nation’s maritime defence force, is celebrating its 74th Anniversary today (9).

Under the able leadership of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, a series of programmes are being conducted across all Naval Commands, highlighting the Navy’s enduring traditions and religious practices as part of the anniversary festivities.

Issuing a statement, the Sri Lanka Navy said that in celebration of the Navy’s Anniversary, a total of 2138 senior and junior sailors have been advanced to higher rates as of today (9), following the recommendation of the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera.

The advancements include 158 to Ordinary Seaman, 279 to Able Seaman, 406 to Leading Seaman, 391 to Petty Officer, 539 to Chief Petty Officer, 354 to Fleet Chief Petty Officer, and 11 to Master Chief Petty Officer.

Celebrating its 74th Anniversary today, the Sri Lanka Navy honours a rich and storied legacy. The journey began in Ceylon with the Naval Volunteer Force Ordinance No. 01 of 1937, leading to the establishment of the Ceylon Volunteer Naval Force in 1939, the statement said.

In the 1950s, the Navy embarked on a new chapter by establishing a Regular Naval Force, culminating in the formation of the Royal Ceylon Navy through the Navy Act No. 34 of 1950, effective from 09th December 1950. With the country’s transition to a republic in 1972, the Royal Ceylon Navy became the Sri Lanka Navy, continuously expanding its capabilities and securing the nation’s maritime boundaries.

In the early 1980s, as terrorist activities began to emerge, the Sri Lanka Navy transitioned from a ceremonial role to a key military force. Over the years, the Navy has significantly bolstered its personnel and naval capabilities, affirming its dedication to eliminating terrorism within the country.

During the pivotal humanitarian operation that concluded nearly three decades of terrorism, the Sri Lanka Navy played a commendable role as the First Line of Defence. Currently, as the nation’s sole sea-going force, the Navy is committed to ensuring a stable ocean region by combating drug trafficking, addressing non traditional maritime challenges, and curbing various illegal activities originating from sea routes, the Navy said.

In partnership with the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), the world’s largest maritime coalition, the Navy helps uphold the International Rules-Based Order (IRBO) on the high seas, ensuring freedom of navigation.

In a notable development, the Sri Lanka Navy is set to take command of the Combined Task Force (CTF) 154, a unit within the CMF, for a six-month period starting January 2025. This achievement has significantly elevated the reputation of the Sri Lanka Navy and the nation on the international stage, garnering widespread acclaim.

The Navy has rolled out its ‘Maritime Strategy 2030 and beyond’, meticulously crafted using scientific methods to guide the gradual evolution of the Navy and the Coast Guard. This plan focuses on enhancing capabilities, integrating advanced technology, and developing professional manpower.

Consequently, the Navy is steadfast in its commitment to fulfilling the nation’s maritime ambitions by optimally utilizing its resources and personnel, it added.

The religious programmes organized in view of the 74th Anniversary of the Navy also took a center stage. During these multi-religious spiritual events, merits were transferred on fallen naval war veterans and blessings were invoked on Commander of the Navy, naval personnel both serving and retired, their family members, on the occasion of the anniversary.

Accordingly, the symbolic Kanchuka Puja and Flag Blessing ceremonies were held at the Ruwanwelisaya and Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura. Similarly, the Joint Christian Commemoration & Thanksgiving Service was held at Cathedral of St. Lucia, Kotahena.

The special Puja of Hindu tradition was held at Sri Ponnambalawaneswarar Kovil, Colombo and the special Islamic prayer session was held at the Jummah Mosque, Chatham Street. In addition, an All-night Pirith Chanting and Alms Giving for 74 members of Maha Sangha were held at the Welisara Naval Complex, said Sri Lanka Navy.

Meanwhile, a ‘Gilanpasa’ offering was held at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy. Moreover, a ‘Buddha Puja’ to the Sacred Tooth Relic and alms for the members of Maha Sangha were arranged at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic. Further, an Aloka Puja at Sandahiru Seya and a special Puja at Dhathu Mandira of Kelaniya Temple have been arranged as part of the religious segment of anniversary celebrations.

In conjunction with the anniversary celebrations, the Navy has organized blood donation campaigns across the Eastern, and Northwestern Naval Commands. A significant number of naval personnel have generously participated, contributing to the noble cause of saving lives through blood donation, the statement added.

In celebration of the Navy’s anniversary, the Navy Welfare Directorate, under the guidance of the Commander of the Navy, is rolling out a heartwarming initiative. They are reaching out to the families of naval heroes who gave their lives for the nation or are missing in action, to check on their well-being and offer support. This touching gesture exemplifies the Navy’s commitment to honouring its brave personnel and their loved ones, it added.

This gesture serves as a heartfelt tribute from the Navy to the close relatives and dear family members of the heroic warriors. These families provided unwavering support and strength to their beloved sons, husbands, and fathers, enabling them to perform such noble duties.

Under the esteemed leadership of the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces and President, Hon. Anura Kumara Dissanayake, and the Ministry of Defence, the Sri Lanka Navy, led by Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, remains ever vigilant and fully prepared to tackle any maritime challenge. To this end, the Navy is steadfast in fulfilling its military, diplomatic, and constabulary roles always prioritizing the nation’s best interests, nurturing a stable ocean region.