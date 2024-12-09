No official announcement on vehicle imports - Vehicle Importers Association

The Vehicle Importers’ Association of Sri Lanka (VIASL) has confirmed that, to date, no official announcement regarding the resumption of vehicle importation has been received from any government authority.

President of VIASL, Prasad Manage, stated that the uncertainty is affecting the vehicle market, creating concerns about buying and selling vehicles.

“It is essential to resume imports now as the industry has been stagnant for 4-5 years, causing a collapse in our sector. We aim to initially focus on Buses and Lorries, followed by other vehicles in subsequent phases. However, there has been no decision from the government on importing vehicles,” Manage explained.

He urged vehicle owners not to sell their vehicles at reduced prices due to speculation, emphasizing that no timeline for resuming imports has been announced.

“We urge the government to make an official statement to ease public concerns. Until such an announcement is made, vehicle owners should refrain from selling at reduced prices,” he added.