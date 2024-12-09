Police investigate suspicious death in Ipalogama

Police investigate suspicious death in Ipalogama

December 9, 2024   09:14 am

Police have launched an investigation following information received about a man found dead under suspicious circumstances at a residence near Walawegama School in the Ipalogama Police Division.

The incident occurred last evening (8), and the deceased has been identified as a 37-year-old resident of the Walawegama area.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased had bled profusely at the location where he was found and confirmed that the death is being treated as a homicide.

According to initial findings, the deceased had consumed alcohol with another individual at his residence on the night of December 7. Investigators suspect the murder occurred during an altercation that followed.

The body remains at the scene under police protection pending a Magistrate’s inquest.

The Ipalogama Police are continuing investigations to apprehend the suspect involved in the crime.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Imported rice stocks expected to reach Sri Lanka next week

Imported rice stocks expected to reach Sri Lanka next week

Imported rice stocks expected to reach Sri Lanka next week

Sri Lanka should commence capital debt payments by 2028 - Expert (English)

Sri Lanka should commence capital debt payments by 2028 - Expert (English)

Japan provides aid worth Rs. 300 million to Sri Lanka's flood victims (English)

Japan provides aid worth Rs. 300 million to Sri Lanka's flood victims (English)

Sri Lanka's prominent women's magazine 'Dharanee' celebrates 4th anniversary (English)

Sri Lanka's prominent women's magazine 'Dharanee' celebrates 4th anniversary (English)

Minister reveals reasoning behind combining Foreign Affairs and Tourism ministries (English)

Minister reveals reasoning behind combining Foreign Affairs and Tourism ministries (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

US pledges support for Sri Lanka's reforms in governance, agriculture, economy and maritime security (English)

US pledges support for Sri Lanka's reforms in governance, agriculture, economy and maritime security (English)