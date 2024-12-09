Police investigate suspicious death in Ipalogama

Police have launched an investigation following information received about a man found dead under suspicious circumstances at a residence near Walawegama School in the Ipalogama Police Division.

The incident occurred last evening (8), and the deceased has been identified as a 37-year-old resident of the Walawegama area.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased had bled profusely at the location where he was found and confirmed that the death is being treated as a homicide.

According to initial findings, the deceased had consumed alcohol with another individual at his residence on the night of December 7. Investigators suspect the murder occurred during an altercation that followed.

The body remains at the scene under police protection pending a Magistrate’s inquest.

The Ipalogama Police are continuing investigations to apprehend the suspect involved in the crime.