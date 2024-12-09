Sri Lanka targets about USD19 billion in exports in 2025

Sri Lanka’s Export Development Board (EDB) forecasts that the country’s total export earnings for 2025 would be USD18.7 billion, EDB Chairman Mangala Wijesinghe said yesterday (08).

He added that this forecast comprises USD14.54 billion from merchandise exports and USD4.16 billion from services exports.

Wijesinghe said in the first 10 months of 2024, Sri Lanka has earned USD13.5 billion from total exports (merchandise and services). This is a 7.19 per cent increase compared to the first 10 months of 2023.

The annual target for 2024 is USD16.4 billion and Sri Lanka has achieved 82 per cent of that annual target in the first 10 months of 2024, he said.



Source: XINHUA

--Agencies