Lohan Ratwatte withdraws petition challenging his arrest

Lohan Ratwatte withdraws petition challenging his arrest

December 9, 2024   11:13 am

Former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte has withdrawn a petition seeking an order that his arrest over the incident of discovering a luxury car illegally imported and assembled in Sri Lanka in his wife’s house is unlawful.

The petition was taken up before the President of the Court of Appeal Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne today (09).

During the trial, President’s Counsel Sanjay Rajaratnam who appeared for petitioner Ratwatte informed the court that his client has been granted bail over the incident and requested permission for the petition to be withdrawn.

The Court of Appeal, which accepted the request, allowed the petition to be withdrawn, and ordered the dismissal of the petition.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Imported rice stocks expected to reach Sri Lanka next week

Imported rice stocks expected to reach Sri Lanka next week

Imported rice stocks expected to reach Sri Lanka next week

Sri Lanka should commence capital debt payments by 2028 - Expert (English)

Sri Lanka should commence capital debt payments by 2028 - Expert (English)

Japan provides aid worth Rs. 300 million to Sri Lanka's flood victims (English)

Japan provides aid worth Rs. 300 million to Sri Lanka's flood victims (English)

Sri Lanka's prominent women's magazine 'Dharanee' celebrates 4th anniversary (English)

Sri Lanka's prominent women's magazine 'Dharanee' celebrates 4th anniversary (English)

Minister reveals reasoning behind combining Foreign Affairs and Tourism ministries (English)

Minister reveals reasoning behind combining Foreign Affairs and Tourism ministries (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

US pledges support for Sri Lanka's reforms in governance, agriculture, economy and maritime security (English)

US pledges support for Sri Lanka's reforms in governance, agriculture, economy and maritime security (English)