Lohan Ratwatte withdraws petition challenging his arrest

Former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte has withdrawn a petition seeking an order that his arrest over the incident of discovering a luxury car illegally imported and assembled in Sri Lanka in his wife’s house is unlawful.

The petition was taken up before the President of the Court of Appeal Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne today (09).

During the trial, President’s Counsel Sanjay Rajaratnam who appeared for petitioner Ratwatte informed the court that his client has been granted bail over the incident and requested permission for the petition to be withdrawn.

The Court of Appeal, which accepted the request, allowed the petition to be withdrawn, and ordered the dismissal of the petition.