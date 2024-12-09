CENS proposes mechanism to tackle wildlife impact on agriculture

The Center for Environment and Nature Studies (CENS) announced that it will submit a report today (09) to the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Agriculture, proposing measures to address wildlife populations that damage crops in Sri Lanka.

National Coordinator of CENS, Environmentalist Dr. Ravindra Kariyawasam, emphasized the significance of the issue and outlined the report’s recommendations.

“The population of toque macaque has increased in Sri Lanka. This is due to the decline of natural predators and reduced food availability in forests, which has driven these animals to seek food in agricultural areas. We propose establishing a unified mechanism by merging 15 institutions to manage toque macaque populations effectively. Today, we are presenting these proposals to the Minister of Environment,” said Dr. Kariyawasam.

Dr. Kariyawasam also discussed the need for innovative and research-driven approaches, citing India’s experience in managing monkey populations in the states of Jammu and Kashmir.

“In India, sterilization efforts go beyond surgeries. Techniques include mixing sterilization drugs with food or using hormones. Some countries have even explored using viruses. In Sri Lanka, we need to introduce hormones through food in controlled quantities. However, this requires careful research to avoid risks, particularly to endemic species like the ‘Macaca sinica’ monkeys,” he explained.

The report, which includes both short-term and long-term strategies, aims to address the growing wildlife challenge sustainably while minimizing potential ecological risks, Dr. Kariyawasam noted.