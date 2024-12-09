Pistol and magazines found hidden behind MOH Office in Meethotamulla

The officers of the Police Special Task Force (STF) have discovered a foreign-manufactured pistol along with two magazines hidden inside a container in the Meethotamulla area.

The pistol was found in a container stored behind the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) Office in the area, the police said.

The STF suspect that the weapon was concealed to be used in a crime.

No arrests have been made in relation to the discovery as of yet, while the pistol along with the magazines has been handed over to the Wellampitiya Police for further investigation.