Pistol and magazines found hidden behind MOH Office in Meethotamulla

Pistol and magazines found hidden behind MOH Office in Meethotamulla

December 9, 2024   11:34 am

The officers of the Police Special Task Force (STF) have discovered a foreign-manufactured pistol along with two magazines hidden inside a container in the Meethotamulla area. 

The pistol was found in a container stored behind the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) Office in the area, the police said.

The STF suspect that the weapon was concealed to be used in a crime. 

No arrests have been made in relation to the discovery as of yet, while the pistol along with the magazines has been handed over to the Wellampitiya Police for further investigation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Imported rice stocks expected to reach Sri Lanka next week

Imported rice stocks expected to reach Sri Lanka next week

Sri Lanka should commence capital debt payments by 2028 - Expert (English)

Sri Lanka should commence capital debt payments by 2028 - Expert (English)

Japan provides aid worth Rs. 300 million to Sri Lanka's flood victims (English)

Japan provides aid worth Rs. 300 million to Sri Lanka's flood victims (English)

Sri Lanka's prominent women's magazine 'Dharanee' celebrates 4th anniversary (English)

Sri Lanka's prominent women's magazine 'Dharanee' celebrates 4th anniversary (English)

Minister reveals reasoning behind combining Foreign Affairs and Tourism ministries (English)

Minister reveals reasoning behind combining Foreign Affairs and Tourism ministries (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm