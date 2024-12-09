Podi Lassie granted bail

Notorious underworld figure Janith Madushanka, who is also known by the alias “Podi Lassie”, has been ordered to be released on bail.

The order was delivered by the Balapitiya Magistrate when the suspect was produced before the court this morning (09).

He had been named as the second suspect in the case filed over the alleged death threats made in public at the Boossa Prison against former President Maithripala Sirisena, the then Defence Secretary and certain high-ranking officers of the Prisons Department.

‘Podi Lassie’ was under remand custody at the high-security prison in Boossa over several criminal offences for over two years and there are multiple pending cases before several courts against him over the charges including peddling drugs along with a group of officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).