No bonuses for CEB employees this year

December 9, 2024   12:20 pm

The Ceylon Electricity Board’s (CEB) Board of Directors has decided not to grant bonuses to its employees this year, despite the CEB Employees’ Union affiliated with the National People’s Power (NPP) demanding bonuses by December, citing the CEB’s profitability.  

The union had earlier requested the CEB management to provide bonuses before December 10, citing improved financial performance and the change in government administration as reasons. 

General Secretary of the union Ranjan Jayalal pointed out during a press briefing that CEB employees had not received bonuses for the past two years under the previous government. With the NPP now in power, he argued, it was reasonable to expect better benefits for the workforce.

However, the CEB Board of Directors has justified their decision by explaining how this year’s profit has been utilized. According to the Board, the CEB generated a large profit in 2024, but Rs. 112 billion of it was allocated to settle outstanding debt to institutions such as the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC). 

The remaining Rs. 41 billion was used to reduce electricity tariffs for consumers in the year 2024, aligning with the government’s promise to ease the cost of living. This left no surplus to accommodate bonuses for employees, according to the CEB.

When inquired by Ada Derana, CEB Media Spokesperson Dhanushka Parakramasinghe confirmed that the Board of Directors had already finalized its decision.

