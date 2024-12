President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has appointed Attorney-at-Law M.L.A.S. Manthrinayake as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Fisheries, Aquatic, and Ocean Resources.

The official appointment letter was presented to Attorney-at-Law M.L.A.S. Manthrinayake by Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (09), according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).