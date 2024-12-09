A criminal charge against ex-President Ranil? - Dullas writes to President

The Freedom People’s Congress (Nidahasa Janatha Sabhawa) alleges that former President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s action to postpone the election without any justifiable reason is a “political abortion committed after a mass corruption as well as an economic murder committed financially”.

Leader of the party Dullas Alahapperuma has expressed this in a letter addressed to the President, Opposition Leader, all Members of Parliament and the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The letter titled “Pay the price for aborting democracy; a criminal charge against President Ranil”, details a number of incidents.

The letter further states that they are waiting with anticipation to see what actions will the new government led by the current President take against these “economic hitmen”.

Furthermore, the letter emphasizes that former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has sufficient time left to add a civilized and moral chapter to political history by returning the public tax money he has squandered.

