Interim injunction against former CMC member extended

The Court of Appeal today (09) extended the interim injunction issued preventing unauthorized constructions near the ‘Alawi Mawlana’ reception hall in Colombo 10, until April 01, 2025.

The order was issued during the hearing of a petition filed by area residents opposing unauthorized constructions allegedly carried out by the United National Party’s (UNP) former Colombo Municipal Councillor Kithsiri Rajapaksa and others.

The case was heard before the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne.

During the trial, President’s Counsel Faisz Musthapha, who appeared for the petitioners, informed the court that he had also filed a contempt of court case pertaining to the matter.

Meanwhile, the legal counsel who appeared for the Colombo Municipal Council member stated that necessary actions had been taken by his client concerning the unauthorized constructions.

The presiding judge advised the counsels of both parties to consider resolving the matter amicably.

Accordingly, the Court of Appeal subsequently directed that the progress of the relevant proceedings be reported on April 01.