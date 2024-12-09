CTU calls on govt. to address payment discrepancies for A/L examination duties

The Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU) has called on the government to ensure proper payment of allowances for principals and teachers assigned to the 2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) examination duties.

Speaking at a press conference, CTU General Secretary Joseph Stalin highlighted confusion caused by recent circulars issued by the Commissioner General of Examinations regarding transportation allowances for examination staff.

“The Advanced Level Examination is being conducted these days. A new issue has arisen regarding the examination staff due two letters issued by the Examination Commissioner,” he added.

According to Stalin, the first letter, dated November 11, indicated that staff traveling more than 10 kilometers to an exam center would receive a transportation allowance of Rs. 1,000. However, a subsequent letter issued on December 12 announced significant reductions in these allowances.

“For distances over 10 kilometers, the allowance was reduced to Rs. 500. For distances between 5 and 10 kilometers, it was cut from Rs. 750 to Rs. 400. Similarly, allowances for distances between 2 and 5 kilometers were reduced from Rs. 500 to Rs. 300, and for less than 2 kilometers, from Rs. 300 to Rs. 200,” Stalin detailed.

He expressed concern over the impact of these revisions, stating, “Now, while there is a letter saying that the exam invigilators who come to work on the exam have to be paid, a new reduction has been made. Due to this, the exam invigilators have become seriously confused.”