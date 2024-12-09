US emphasizes commitment to assist Sri Lankas energy future

US emphasizes commitment to assist Sri Lankas energy future

December 9, 2024   10:15 pm

The United States Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung has emphasized commitment to assist Sri Lanka’ s energy future as well as the collaboration for climate adaptation, energy transition, and agricultural sustainability in the country.

During a meeting with Sri Lanka’ s Minister of Energy Kumara Jayakody, the US Ambassador has discussed Sri Lanka’ s energy future and the US-Sri Lanka shared commitment to affordability, sustainability, and security.

Posting on ‘ X’  (formerly Twitter), Ambassador Chung said: “Through USAID Sri Lanka, we’ re proud to support Sri Lankan partners driving climate adaptation in agriculture, fisheries, and tourism, advancing waste management, and fostering innovation with circular economy initiatives and green finance—building a greener, stronger future together.”

Meanwhile, the US Ambassador has met with Sri Lanka’ s Minister of Environment, Dr. Dhammika Patabendi for the first time, where they discussed shared priorities like climate adaptation, energy transition, and agricultural sustainability, building on USAID Sri Lanka’ s programs that align with Sri Lanka’ s goals.

Ambassador Chung emphasized that as climate impacts continue to disproportionately affect vulnerable communities, collaboration is essential, highlighting the Embassy’ s new building recognized for sustainable design. 

“..Invited the Minister to visit and explore how we can work together toward a greener future..”, she added.

