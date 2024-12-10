Gazette issued on wholesale and retail prices for local and imported rice

December 10, 2024   08:10 am

A Gazette notification has been issued stipulating the maximum wholesale and retail prices for both local and imported rice.

According to the gazette notification issued by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA), the maximum wholesale price for one kilogram of local White and Red Raw rice is Rs. 215, with a maximum retail price of Rs. 220.

The gazette also states that the wholesale price of one kilogram of local Nadu rice is Rs. 225, while its maximum retail price is Rs. 230.

Furthermore, the wholesale price of a kilogram of Keeri Samba is Rs. 255 and the maximum retail price is Rs. 260.

In addition, the Consumer Affairs Authority has issued a gazette notification setting maximum retail prices for imported rice.

Accordingly, the maximum retail price for one kilogram of imported raw rice is Rs. 210, while the maximum retail price for one kilogram of imported Nadu rice is Rs. 220.

The gazette notification also states that the maximum retail price for one kilogram of imported Samba rice is Rs. 230.

