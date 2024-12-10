Complaint filed with Jaffna police against MP Archchuna Ramanathan

A complaint has been lodged with the Jaffna Police against Jaffna District Independent Member of Parliament Dr. Archchuna Ramanathan.

Police said that the Jaffna Hospital authorities have lodged the complaint accusing the MP of disrupting the operations of hospital.

The complaint states that MP Ramanathan entered the hospital without permission and obstructed with its activities.

Jaffna Police stated that an investigation into the incident is underway.

Previously, the Director of Mannar Hospital had also lodged a complaint with the Mannar Police, alleging that MP Archchuna Ramanathan had entered the Mannar Hospital and disrupted its operations while he was serving as a doctor.

It is stated that the police had taken steps to arrest MP Archchuna and produce him before the Mannar High Court.

Accordingly, he had reportedly entered the Mannar Hospital and obstructed an investigation into the death of a pregnant woman at the hospital.