Former CCD Director to be produced before court today

December 10, 2024   09:45 am

The former Director of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD), ASP Nevil Silva, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) yesterday, is scheduled to be produced before court today (10).

He was arrested at the Police Field Force Headquarters, the police said.

The CID had launched an investigation based on a complaint received claiming that ASP Silva had allegedly acted in a manner that was partial towards a complainant when investigating a case filed with the CCD in August 2023.

It has been confirmed that during this investigation, ASP Silva had aided and abetted in an incident of abduction and wrongful confinement.

Accordingly, the arrested CCD Director is scheduled to be produced before the Ratnapura Magistrate’s Court today (10).

