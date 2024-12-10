Deadline for accepting O/L exam applications ends today

The Department of Examinations says the deadline for the accepting of applications for the 2024 (2025) G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination ends today (10).

Accordingly, the Commissioner General of Examinations, Amith Jayasundara stated the acceptance of applications will end after midnight today.

The candidates were initially given time to apply online for the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination from November 05 to November 30, 2024. However, the deadline was extended until December 10 due to adverse weather conditions.

Further explaining in this regard, Commissioner General of Examinations Amit Jayasundara said, “I request all candidates, including both school candidates and private candidates, to submit their applications within the day. Because under any circumstances no applications will be accepted after midnight today. Therefore, I strongly emphasize that anyone who wishes to sit for this examination must submit their application online before midnight.”

He further stated that the exam applications can be submitted through the official website of the Department of Examinations.