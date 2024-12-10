Sri Lanka to introduce digital driving licenses

December 10, 2024   10:41 am

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal for the introduction of a new digital driving license to replace the existing driving license.

Speaking at the Cabinet press conference held this morning (10), Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Nalinda Jayatissa pointed out that it has been almost 15 years since the introduction of the driving license as a smart card which is currently in use.

Furthermore, Minister Jayatissa highlighted that the government has identified the suitability of issuing a digital driving license, which is currently used in many countries of the world, in accordance with new technology, facilitating data exchange between multiple relevant institutions. 

Accordingly, taking into account the proposals submitted by the Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation, the Cabinet has decided to take necessary steps to promptly introduce a new digital driving license in place of the currently used driving license, and to continue to implement the current methodology for issuing driving licenses until then.

