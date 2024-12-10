Cabinet approves monthly allowance for small fishing boat owners

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a monthly allowance of Rs. 9,375 for small fishing boat owners, effective from November 1, for a period of five months in order to minimize the impact of the economic crisis on the fisheries industry.

Accordingly, this allowance will initially be granted for active small fishing boats registered with the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources which utilize kerosene oil as fuel for a period of 05 months while the relief currently provided to diesel boat owners will be continued.

Previously, the Cabinet of Ministers had approved a subsidy of Rs. 25 per litre of diesel for fisherfolk, while a subsidy of Rs. 15 per litre of kerosene was also approved for fishermen using kerosene as fuel for a period of 06 months.

Minister Jayatissa assured that accordingly, this decision was taken in order to ease the provision of this subsidy to small fishing boat owners and that the relief currently provided to diesel boat owners will be continued as per the previous decision.