New appointments for key positions in departments under Finance Ministry

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved several appointments for Senior Management in the departments affiliated with the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

Accordingly, the following appointments and attachments have been approved as per the proposals submitted by the President Anura Kumara Dissanayake as the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development:

1. The appointment of M.K. Pradeep Kumara, a Special Grade Officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service, serving as the Additional Director General of the Comptroller General’s Office, to the vacant post of Director General of the Department of Trade and Investment Policy.

2. The appointment of P.M.K. Hettiarachchi, a Grade 1 Officer of the Sri Lanka Planning Service, serving as a Director of the Department of Development Finance, as the Acting Director General of the Department of Development Finance on a full-time basis.

3. To attach Mrs. S.H.D. Kaluthanthri, a Special Grade Officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service, currently serving as the Director General of the Department of Management Services, to the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, in a manner that she can be appointed to another suitable post, and accordingly to appoint Wimal S. K. Liyanagama, a Special Grade Officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service, currently serving as the Additional Director General of the Department of Trade and Investment Policy, to the vacant post of Director General of the Department of Management Services.

4. U. D. N. Jayaweera, a Special Grade Officer of the Inland Revenue Service, currently serving as the Acting Commissioner General of Excise, to be re-attached to the Inland Revenue Department and to appoint U.L. Udaya Kumara Perera, a Special Grade Officer of the Sri Lanka Inland Revenue Service, who is serving as a Senior Commissioner in the Inland Revenue Department, as the Commissioner General of Excise.