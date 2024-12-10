Sri Lanka eyes self-sufficiency in food production

December 10, 2024   11:56 am

Several proposals related to the production of all food items that can be produced in the country, have received the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said that these measures are expected to be taken under the ‘Food Policy and Security Committee’.

Accordingly, it has been decided to maintain a buffer stock of essential food items sufficient for at least 03 months and to maintain a database of food stocks available in the country.

Furthermore, the preparation and implementation of an effective program with the participation of the private sector for the activities that contribute to food security, such as production, storage, distribution, wholesale and retail trade, have been identified as priority tasks, Dr. Jayatissa added.

Accordingly, the proposal submitted by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to establish the “Food Policy and Security Committee” under the Presidential Secretariat in order to achieve this purpose has received the Cabinet approval.

