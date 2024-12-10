Sri Lanka secures USD 50 million loan from OPEC Fund for economic recovery

The Government of Sri Lanka has submitted a request to the OPEC Fund for International Development to secure funds to finance Sri Lanka’s Comprehensive Reform Agenda, in line with the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) implemented with the assistance of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The institution has agreed to provide a loan of USD 50 million as a policy-based loan, Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said this morning (10).

Meanwhile, the IMF has also confirmed that the loan is in line with the parameters of the EFF program in Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the proposal submitted by the President, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, to enter into a Loan Agreement with the OPEC Fund for International Development to obtain the said loan has received the Cabinet approval.